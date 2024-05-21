features
Five Unique Must-See Experiences at River & Sky Festival 2024
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
The annual River & Sky Music/Camping Festival is returning to Field, ON, from July 17 to 21 this summer and, although organizers have ...
Five Must-See Acts at British Columbia's Forest Echoes Music Festival 2024
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
Taking place from June 28 to 30 on a pristine 20-acre property in Cultus Lake, a freshwater backwoods paradise near Chilliwack, BC, Forest...
Five Must-See Acts at Vancouver's Music Waste Festival 2024
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
This year marks the 30th edition of Music Waste, an iconic underground festival that has helped define the Vancouver indie music scene for...
Five Must-See Acts at Niagara's No Man's Land Festival 2024
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
Given southern Ontario's rich history of giving rise to some of Canada's finest rock, punk and metal exports, it's a relief that No Man's L...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: May 17, 2024
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
We asked Lauren Boebert to autograph a "Beetlejuice The Musical" playbill, a pear's YouTube channel, BBL, a spell, and much more from this...
Steve Albini on Shellac's New Album, His Love of Music and His Hatred of Promoting It
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
"I mean, this is more talking about our music than I think anyone outside of the band has ever requested of me," Steve Albini told Exclaim!...
Five Must-See Acts at Thunder Bay's Wake the Giant 2024
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
Wake the Giant is more than just a music festival: it's a self-described cultural awareness project, created with the goal of making Thunde...
Five Must-See Artists at the 2024 Canmore Folk Music Festival
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Claiming the title of Alberta's longest-running folk music festival, the Canmore Folk Music Festival is gorgeously situated in the Rocky...