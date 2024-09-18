comedy
John Mulaney to Star in Broadway Comedy Inspired by the Magnetic Fields' '69 Love Songs'
PUBLISHED Sep 18, 2024
A new show inspired by the Magnetic Fields' 1999 magnum opus '69 Love Songs' is coming to Broadway, with John Mulaney set to star. Simon...
Eugene and Dan Levy's 'The Bear' Joke Prophecy Fulfilled at Emmy Awards
PUBLISHED Sep 16, 2024
Successfully disproving the long-held misconception that Canadians are too nice, Eugene and Dan Levy's roast of 'The Bear' in their opening...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: September 13, 2024
PUBLISHED Sep 13, 2024
Meanwhile in Chicago, they asked, so, the dye in a Dorito, today in Costco, and much more from this week in funny tweets...
Steve-O Says the Universe Didn’t Want Him to Get Breast Implants
PUBLISHED Sep 12, 2024
Back in July, 'Jackass' star Steve-O made the hardly surprising declaration that he was going to get breast implants. (For the bit, of...
John Early Doesn't Know What Toronto Is, but He Still Has a Lot to Teach Us
PUBLISHED Sep 12, 2024
In his latest musical comedy special, 'Now More Than Ever,' John Early jokes about his lack of knowledge about history and other high school...
Will Ferrell Says Dressing Up as a Woman for Comedy Is Something He "Wouldn't Choose to Do Now"
PUBLISHED Sep 11, 2024
Reflecting on some of his past work on 'Saturday Night Live,' Will Ferrell now says he would no longer entertain performing in drag for...
'SNL' Is Undergoing Some Cast Changes Ahead of Season 50
PUBLISHED Sep 10, 2024
As Season 50 approaches, 'Saturday Night Live' will be undergoing some cast changes, including outgoing performers and new additions...
Kids in the Hall's Dave Foley to Join 'Whose Live Anyway?' at Massey Hall
PUBLISHED Sep 6, 2024
'Whose Live Anyway?' is coming to Toronto's Massey Hall on Thursday, October 3, and they're bringing a special guest along ...