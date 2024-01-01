Hugh's Room Live has been a music hub for Toronto's diverse music community since it was first founded in 2001. Founder Richard Carson named the venue in memory of his brother Hugh, a folk musician who died of cancer in 1999.

The venue was originally located at 2261 Dundas West, which closed briefly in 2017 amidst financial struggles. Over the pandemic, the venue relocated to its new home at 296 Broadview Avenue East thanks to the support of over 1,000 individual donors, where it still continues to operate today. This small, intimate venue has booked many folk artists over the years, as well as jazz, blues, classical and comedy acts. Some of its most notable performers include Serena Ryder, Pete Seeger and Sylvia Tyson.