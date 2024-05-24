music reviews
Alex G's Score for 'I Saw the TV Glow' Is Spooky and Sentimental
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
If you ever wanted to hear synth wave Alex G, the score for Jane Schoenbrun's 'I Saw the TV Glow' is as close as you're going to get. After...
Alix Fernz Was a Wayward Star in Montreal
Bar Pow Pow, May 16
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
As we piled up the stairs into the Pow Pow Club to join the album release party of Alix Fernz, one of the newer Mothland label phenomenons...
The Anti-Queens Up the Ante on 'Disenchanted'
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
The Anti-Queens understand punk. Not just because they've been a Toronto underground mainstay for over a decade, or because their 2019 self...
of Montreal Are Still the Horniest Freaks at the Party on 'Lady on the Cusp'
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Over the span of 27 years, Kevin Barnes has released 20 albums and five EPs as of Montreal, nearly putting them in league with Guided by...
Nap Eyes' "Feline Wave Race" Is a Patient Reintroduction to Halifax's Slacker Rock Philosophers
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Nap Eyes' most recent album, 2020's 'Snapshot of a Beginner,' featured an absolutely gorgeous ballad about evolution...
Kaia Kater's 'Strange Medicine' Is a Healing Epic
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
Back in 2018, Kaia Kater's third album 'Grenades' sent a ripple through the folk and roots music world, earning her Polaris and Juno ...
Kelly McMichael's "Bomb" Is a Blast
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
St. John's songwriter Kelly McMichael continues to drop explosive tunes in advance of her new album. "Bomb" is a blast of '90s pop rock ene...
'Back to Black' Honours Amy Winehouse's Persona but Not Her Artistry
Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
The surge of biopics in the past two decades has allowed audiences to pull down the curtain between themselves and an artist that they're p...