Joëlle Léandre, Mat Maneri and Craig Taborn Were a Force at FIMAV
Carré 150, May 18
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
There are a couple of clear ways to impress in the world of improvised music, especially in the context of a festival where a large portion...
The Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet Brought Total Unity to FIMAV
Centre des Congrès, May 18
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
Saturday's schedule at FIMAV leaned toward an extensive suite of improvised musical forms. At the hinge point of the day came the Bill Orcu...
'Stax: Soulsville, U.S.A.' Is More Than Just a Music History Lesson
Directed by Jamila Wignot
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
The history of American music cannot be told without Memphis, TN. The likes of B.B. King, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley could all be found...
Billie Eilish's 'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT' Pulls No Punches
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
In today's sound-bite-driven music landscape, releasing an album without singles is a swing that only the industry's heaviest hitters will...
Splendide Abysse Made a Big Splash at FIMAV
Carré 150, May 17
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
On a day that saw splashy and attention-grabbing shows by international veterans like Joshua Abrams's Natural Information Society from Chic...
Laura Jane Grace Brought Sweat and Energy to Ottawa
Brass Monkey, May 18
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
After playing the 1,000-person capacity Bronson Centre in 2022, Laura Jane Grace returned to the nation's capital for an intimate performan...
Pascal Germain-Berardi's 'Basileus' Opened FIMAV 2024 with a Bang
Le Carré 150, May 16
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
Taking over as artistic director of a major festival is a daunting task, but Scott Thomson has the extra pressure of tackling the 40th edit...
Alana Yorke's 'Destroyer' Rises Above the Waves
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
Eight years in the making, Nova Scotia singer-songwriter Alana Yorke's full-length debut album 'Destroyer' is an art-pop outpouring of ...