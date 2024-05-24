music reviews
Ghostly Kisses Do the Same, but Better on 'Darkroom'
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
Heaven, Wait, Margaux Sauvé's ethereal 2022 debut as Ghostly Kisses, was a precocious if spotty album built from sparse electronic producti...
Ouri’s “Baby Has a Frown” Is an Artful Grin
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
When I first heard the term "intelligent dance music" (IDM), I laughed. As anyone should! The idea of one form of music somehow being more...
Julia Holter Took Her Music to New Heights in Toronto
Great Hall, May 13
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
Julia Holter's music is known for its careful intellectualism, a body of work that sometimes requires an open tab or two. Her Monday night...
Mannequin Pussy Brought ASMR Hardcore to Toronto
Concert Hall, May 11
PUBLISHED May 13, 2024
"I have something for your review," Exclaim!'s Online Editor Allie Gregory told me as we spilled onto the street after Mannequin Pussy's Sa...
Bibi Club's Majestic 'Feu de garde' Is Intimately Grand
PUBLISHED May 13, 2024
Bibi Club's members, Adèle Trottier-Rivard and Nicolas Basque, are a married couple who have a child together, and that familial...
Trans-Canada Highwaymen Were Pure Nostalgic Joy in Ottawa
Babs Asper Theatre, May 10
PUBLISHED May 11, 2024
All-hits touring packages are usually reserved for the casino and raceway circuit. But Trans-Canada Highwaymen, featuring Moe Berg from the...
Fuck the Facts Returned Anew in Toronto
Rivoli, May 10
PUBLISHED May 11, 2024
After an eight-year absence, Ottawa grindcore powerhouses Fuck the Facts returned to Toronto. Since the band's inception in 1997, they've b...
Remi Wolf Laughs Through the Tears on Aching "Alone in Miami"
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
Remi Wolf has incredible knack for making raw confessions alongside goofy jokes, each tone making the other more intense by contrast...