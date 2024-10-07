music features
Valley Celebrate the "Magic of Having Finally Arrived at the Feeling We Were Chasing for So Many Years"
PUBLISHED Aug 30, 2024
Valley wondered if it was a sign. After nearly a decade together, having met as Burlington high school kids in two separate groups in a...
Oasis's Albums Ranked from Worst to Best
PUBLISHED Aug 29, 2024
Earlier this week, Oasis announced a reunion after a 15-year hiatus, one punctuated by the constant squabbling and squibbing and squawking...
BC Metal Explorers Anciients Go Through the Gauntlet and Reemerge Stronger Than Ever
PUBLISHED Aug 29, 2024
All bands go through hardships: broken vans and instruments, arguments, creative differences, losing members, gaining members, getting...
Warren Ellis and Nick Cave's Bad Seeds Fearlessly Search for Something "Different to Anything That's Come Before"
PUBLISHED Aug 28, 2024
For the casual listener, Nick Cave seems easily categorized: he's moody, brooding and opaque. All the qualities that have earned the dozens...
Laurie Anderson on Canadian Childhood Memories and Her Admiration of a BNL Member
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Aug 27, 2024
Laurie Anderson is constantly moving. The avant-garde legend has more on the go in a single year than many do in a lifetime...
Canadian Musicians Never Hit the Road Without These Tour Essentials
PUBLISHED Aug 26, 2024
It's summer, meaning that artists across the country are on tour and heading to music festivals. Canada's a big country, which means long...
Hot-Take Reactions to Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet': 'Looney Tunes' Horniness and the "Big Three" Pop Stars of 2024
PUBLISHED Aug 23, 2024
That's that me espresso. With a few nonsense words and a cheery funk groove, Sabrina Carpenter instantly went from just another pop hopeful...
illuminati hotties' Grammy-Winning Production Skills "Create a Universe" in a Spare Bedroom
PUBLISHED Aug 21, 2024
Sarah Tudzin has been in demand over the last few years — and not just because of her cultishly beloved indie rock albums under the name il...