Energy Slime Embrace Musical and Personal Transformation
PUBLISHED Aug 9, 2024
On the song "Negative Attention" from 'Planet Perfect' the wonderfully danceable full-length debut by Vancouver's Energy Slime, Jay Arner...
Dave Matthews Band's 15 Best Songs Ranked
PUBLISHED Aug 8, 2024
A few years ago, Dave Matthews Band had a moment where they very nearly became cool. Their song "Crash into Me" was prominently featured in...
beabadoobee’s Music Remains an Insular World, Even as She Finds Fame: "I Was About to Shit Myself Every Second on Stage"
PUBLISHED Aug 7, 2024
When beabadoobee hit the road as one of the opening acts on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, she figured she would get over her initial stage...
Inside the Cult of King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
PUBLISHED Aug 6, 2024
In 2019, it felt weird to see King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard two nights in a row. Living in Ottawa at the time, travelling to Toronto...
Fcukers Accidentally Become a Hype Band, Despite Being "Jaded with the Music Industry"
PUBLISHED Jul 31, 2024
"We're not going to be a press band," Fcukers bassist-keyboardist-producer Jackson Walker Lewis tells me over Zoom. The NYC trio of Lewis...
Five Unique Must-See Experiences at BC's Between the Peaks Festival 2024
PUBLISHED Jul 25, 2024
A quick quiz: do you love live music? What about being active in the great outdoors? What about great food, drink and family-friendly fun?...
8 Emerging Canadian Artists You Need to Hear in July 2024
PUBLISHED Jul 24, 2024
It may be' BRAT' Summer (and rapidly becoming coconut summer), but that doesn't mean you don't have time for Canada's up-and-coming musical ...
The Organ Recall the "Precarious Situation" of 'Grab That Gun' While Celebrating 20th-Anniversary Reissue
PUBLISHED Jul 23, 2024
Even devoted fans of the Organ might not have noticed that the eerie aughts post-punks had reissued their first and only full-length...