Hamilton metal duo Vile Creature have announced an indefinite leave from live performances due to the health of vocalist-guitarist KW Campol.

As the JUNO-nominated group outlined in a statement, among the challenges that have led them to "cancel more shows than [they] have played" are "severe ocular issues" that have left Campol "in significant daily pain & with about 30% of the vision he once had."

"Until we know we can safely, [healthily], excitedly commit to being a band without fear of cancellations we have decided to stop playing shows."

Vile Creature's announcement comes ahead of planned performances at Toronto's New Friends Fest and at Supersonic Festival in Birmingham, UK, and follows recent performances in support of Kittie and at Toronto's inaugural Prepare the Ground festival, of which Campol is a co-director.

"We will still be out and about, we might even be in attendance at Supersonic! We just can't safely continue playing," Vile Creature concluded.

Vile Creature most recently teamed with UK duo Bismuth for 2022 album A Hymn of Loss and Hope. That effort followed 2020's Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm!, which was nominated for Heavy Metal Album of the Year at the 2021 JUNO Awards.