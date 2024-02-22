Osheaga
Five Must-See Acts at Osheaga 2024
PUBLISHED Feb 22, 2024
One of the marquee events of the Canadian concert calendar, Montreal's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival is more than just a concert — it's a...
Osheaga Gets Smashing Pumpkins, Alvvays, Hozier, Denzel Curry for 2024
PUBLISHED Feb 21, 2024
Following the announcement of headliners SZA, Green Day and Noah Kahan last November, Montreal's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival has...
SZA, Green Day, Noah Kahan to Headline Osheaga 2024
PUBLISHED Nov 22, 2023
Montreal's annual Osheaga Music and Arts Festival has officially announced the headlining acts for its 2024 edition: SZA, Green Day and Noa...
Osheaga 2023 Brought Out the Heavy Hitters
PUBLISHED Aug 8, 2023
Born from the heyday of Montreal's mid-aughts indie rock scene, Osheaga has, over the past sixteen years, transformed into a genre-spanning...
Osheaga Unveils Full 2023 Lineup with Alex G, JPEGMAFIA, Japanese Breakfast, Fred again..
PUBLISHED Mar 10, 2023
After revealing its 2023 headliners — including Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and RÜFÜS DU SOL — back in December, Montreal's Osheaga Music...
Osheaga Announces Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish as 2023 Headliners
PUBLISHED Dec 14, 2022
Montreal's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival has announced the headliners for its 2023 edition: Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and RÜFÜS DU SO...
Osheaga 2022 Brought the Best in the World to Montreal
PUBLISHED Aug 2, 2022
After last year's scaled-down, all-Canadian Get Together, Osheaga was back in full force for the first time since 2019. At the Montreal fes...