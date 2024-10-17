Charlottetown indie rockers Two Hours Traffic have slowly but surely returned to active duty in the past few years, sporadically adding dates on the East Coast. Now, they've booked a short tour to mark the 15th anniversary of their 2009 album, Territory.

The band will play a hometown show in Charlottetown, followed by dates in Fredericton and Halifax. At the shows, they will have limited edition vinyl copies of Territory available at the merch table.

Frontman Liam Corcoran said in a statement, "It can be hard to revisit old material, but I can go back now and hear all the joys and struggles we were having at that time in our lives. I get the feeling that we were still trying to prove ourselves, which is never a bad spot to be."

See the schedule below.

Two Hours Traffic 2024 Tour Dates:

12/11 Charlottetown, PE - Trailside Music Hall

12/12 Fredericton, NB - The Cap

12/13 Halifax, NS - Seahorse Tavern