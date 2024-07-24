In the time since dropping 2020's Lament, Touché Amoré have kept the ball rolling with collaborative releases and tours, and now they're due to return with another new album. Spiral in a Straight Line arrives October 11 via Rise Records.

Teaming up with producer Ross Robinson (KoRn, Slipknot, Glassjaw, At the Drive-In) on the record, the group's latest finds them collaborating with Julien Baker and Lou Barlow on tracks, and hitting the road with Soul Glo, Portrayal of Guilt and Soft Blue Shimmer this fall. Sadly, there are no Canadian dates on their tour itinerary as of yet.

Today, the band share lead single "Nobody's," which "gives the broad strokes of the album. A song and record about forward movement while everything around you becomes destabilized," according to frontman Jeremy Bolm. It arrives alongside a video by Sean Stout.

Listen to that below, where you can also find the album's tracklist.



Spiral in a Straight Line:

1. Nobody's

2. Disasters

3. Hal Ashby

4. Force of Habit

5. Mezzanine

6. Altitude

7. This Routine

8. Finalist

9. Subversion (Brand New Love) (feat. Lou Barlow)

10. The Glue

11. Goodbye for Now (feat. Julien Baker)