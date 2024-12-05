It's been quite the year for the Phoenix Concert Theatre. The Toronto institution announced in June that, after 33 years, it would be closing in January 2025, with the venue to be turned into residential housing as part of development plans initially reported back in 2021. After much outcry, reminiscing and the rollout of some Final Spin farewell programming, the Phoenix announced in October that it had been able to postpone its closure and will continue operating through 2026 before moving to a yet-to-be-determined new location.

To thank loyal patrons for their unwavering support, the venue has announced We Salute You — a free four-part concert series co-presented by Q107 and Budweiser.

"The outpouring of support when we first announced the potential closure of 410 Sherbourne was nothing short of incredible," Lisa Zbitnew, co-owner and operator of the Phoenix Concert Theatre, said in a press release. "The excitement when we shared that we'd be staying open until we find a suitable new location was even more overwhelming. Fans of the Phoenix have rooted for us throughout the year, showing just how deeply the Phoenix is woven into their lives. We wanted to express our gratitude in the best way we know — through live music."

The series kicks off on January 18 with a performance by legendary Canadian R&B guitarist Paul James, who will be celebrating Early Years of Rock, as well as his 74th birthday. The following Saturday (January 25), Practically Hip will prove why they've earned their long-held title of the No. 1 Tragically Hip tribute band with grace.

There will be more tribute acts to come the following two Saturdays (February 1 and February 8, respectively), with the multimedia spectacle of Neon Nostalgic's performance of hits from the '80s to now, and Sandman, the only Metallica-sanctioned tribute band.

Ticket availability will be announced on Q107, and is subject to capacity.