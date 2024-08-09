Before Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre officially closes its doors in January 2025, concertgoers are being asked to share their memories of the venue for a forthcoming short documentary.

Toronto's POV Film is in search of musicians, DJs, music journalists, photographers and industry representatives to take part in The Encore, a short doc from participants in the organization's flagship Media Training Program.

Shooting takes place next week (August 12-16) in Toronto, and participants will receive an honorarium of $200 for their efforts.

Those interested can find POV Film's contact information via the post below.

Artists set to grace the Phoenix Concert Theatre stage before its closure include Jessica Pratt, Daniel Lanois, Nilüfer Yanya, Melanie C and many more.

Upon announcement of its closure in June, venue owners shared that they were "determining suitable options for a new downtown home for the venue."