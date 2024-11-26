Even Toronto's feline community is excited about Taylor Swift's upcoming Toronto stop on the Eras Tour. With Swift set to come to Toronto later this week, the Toronto Humane Society is paying tribute by naming (adoptable!) kitties after Swift songs.

UPDATE (11/26, 11:43 a.m. ET): While the pop star was in town for six Eras Tour concerts, the Toronto Humane Society's Swift-inspired cat adoption campaign found loving new homes for 16 of the 17 kitties named after her music, lyrics and life. (Okay, but my heart is broken thinking of the one that didn't get adopted — are they still available?!)

"We are so thankful to everyone who opened their hearts and homes to the 'Swiftie' cats," Melissa Shupak, Director of Animal Sheltering at Toronto Humane Society, said in a press release. "Your compassion has not only given these cats a second chance but also brought a powerful sense of community to our shelter. For those who want to make an even bigger difference, another way to help is by donating this Giving Tuesday. With the generous support of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets and Supplements, donations will be matched up to $10,000 — doubling the impact of every dollar donated to help animals in need."

The shelter said they had extended an open invitation to Swift herself for a behind-the-scenes tour to meet the cats. She was unable to attend amidst her busy Eras Tour schedule, but they say the invitation still stands for a future date.

Some of the shelter cats bearing Swift-themed names include Folklore, Evermore, Red, Midnights, Willow, Marjorie, August, Cardigan, Champagne, Swiftie and Cornelia.

Additionally, seven newly arrived kittens have arrived and have been named Reputation, Travis, Kelce, Dorothea, Taylor, Karma and Benjamin. For those unfamiliar with the "Benjamin" reference, that's the name of one of Swift's cats.

"We're thrilled to offer this heartfelt homage to Taylor's music and her love of cats," said Melissa Shupak, Director of Animal Sheltering at Toronto Humane Society, in a statement. "It's our way of connecting her influence to a meaningful cause and showing her fans a way they can make a real impact here in Toronto."

The Toronto Humane Society has also announced that it will be playing Swift's music over its speakers while the star is in Toronto, and the organization has issued a letter inviting Swift to come meet the cats while she's in town.

Get more info about the cats here, and see some of the Swiftie cats below. Look at those fuckin' things! How cute is that!?