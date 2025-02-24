Skating legend Tony Hawk has penned a moving tribute to late Nirvana frontman and co-grandfather-in-law Kurt Cobain on social media. Hawk's son Riley Hawk married Cobain and Courtney Love's daughter Frances Bean Cobain in 2023, and the couple have a son, Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk.

Sharing an image of a ticket to a Nirvana show from October 20, 1991, in Houston, TX, to his Instagram story, Hawk wrote, "Went straight from S.U.A.S. (Shut Up And Skate) event at Houston Skatepark to this concert in 1991. It was as transformative as live music can possibly be; we all experienced something rare and powerful that night. The world would never be the same."

Hawk continued, "I wish Kurt were here so he could see the incredible woman his daughter has become, meet her devoted, caring husband, and hold our wondrous grandchild."

See a screenshot of Hawk's tribute below.