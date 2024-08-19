Every time this season rolls around, the highly coveted "song of the summer" decree is placed on a pedestal while we wait for some earworm to soundtrack those sun-soaked moments. In the years to come, what song will immediately take us back to summer 2024?

This year, it feels like we're spoiled for choice. However, as per TikTok's calculations — based on what viral audio snippets are soundtracking the most videos in Canada — most of those choices are boring and also wrong.

Given the inescapability of the dance to Charli XCX's BRAT track "Apple," one would assume it would be a shoo-in. But no! Not a single song from the album has landed in the TikTok Top 10 during BRAT summer — which feels (girl,) so confusing.

You know who else is missing? Our big chorus-loving queer icon, Chappell Roan, who has broken festival attendance records across the board this summer and likewise inspired Kamala Harris's presidential campaign. You're telling me the mashup of Charli's "365" and Roan's "Feminomenon" didn't make a dent despite being all over my For You page for months? "Good Luck, Babe!" is out of luck?

Okay, it's admittedly not all bad news: other summertime breakout pop girlie Sabrina Carpenter is No. 6 on the list with "Please Please Please," because nobody can resist the opportunity to lip sync that "I beg you don't embarrass me, motherfucker" line. Tinashe's "Nasty" clinched the No. 2 spot, which is a level of freak-matching we can all approve of. As for the No. 1 position, that went to rapper Tommy Richman's runaway hit "MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS)."

Despite increasingly anti-Canadian use, Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" coming in at No. 9 perhaps confirms where the country truly stands on the whole Drake matter. Billie Eilish's airborne "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" sits at No. 5, probably due to its continued prevalence in soundtracking nauseatingly adorable clips of couples and friends. We love a little bit of earnestness on the clock app!

You can find the full list of Canadian TikTokers' Top 10 Songs of the Summer below, and if those picks don't quite tickle your fancy, might I humbly recommend checking out recent editions of The Eh! List for the hottest new tracks coming out of Canada this summer?