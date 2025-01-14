The Sex Pistols aren't exactly in a good place right now, but we can always live in the past. Today sees the announcement of three never-before-heard live albums that chronicle the band's legendary 1978 US tour.

The new series of live albums includes their January 14 show in San Francisco (their last until they reformed in 1996), their January 5 show in Atlanta and their January 10 show in Dallas. The albums will be available on special edition coloured vinyl before all three are released in a three-CD set and digitally.

The tour captured on these records is infamous for its hostility, surrounded by police and religious protesters. The mood inside the shows was equally intense, with onstage fights, in-crowd fights and plenty of thrown objects defining the performances.

Now, fans can relive those messy glory days as the band continues to implode in much less thrilling ways. The San Francisco show is arriving on red vinyl on February 28, the Dallas show on white vinyl on March 28 and the San Francisco blue vinyl on April 25.

You can preorder the albums here.