After that whole thing happened with the cancelled tour and claiming to have gotten fucked by their ex-management, it's about time sworn Exclaim! nemeses the Black Keys — kidding, obviously! — got a win: they've announced the expansion of their No Rain, No Flowers Tour, adding a new slate of North American dates to those previously announced in the US, UK and Europe. Bravely, the newly announced shows include the band's return to Canada for a singular performance in Toronto this summer.

The new leg kicks off on August 9 in Atlantic City, NJ, with the Black Keys venturing to Canadian turf at the very end of the month to play Toronto's Budweiser Stage on August 31 with support from Gary Clark Jr. From there, they'll complete the remainder of the tour stateside, wrapping things up with a set at Atlanta, GA's Shaky Knees festival on September 20.

Tickets go on general sale Friday (March 21), following presales getting underway as soon as tomorrow (March 18) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

The Black Keys 2025 Tour Dates:

05/23 Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant Grand Theater #

05/25 Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheater =

05/27 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre =

05/29 Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater =

05/30 Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden =

05/31 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater =

06/01 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley ^

06/03 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre ^

06/04 San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^

06/07 Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park ^

06/08 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP ^

06/11 Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^

06/12 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater ^

06/14 Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

06/26 Odense, Denmark - Tinderbox Festival

06/28 Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

06/29 Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhall

07/01 Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle Spandau

07/02 Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

07/04 Marmande, France - Garorock

07/05 Herouville Saint Clair, France - Beauregard Festival

07/06 Nort-sur-Erdre, France - La Nuit De L'Erdre

07/08 Leeds, UK - Millenium Square *

07/09 Manchester, UK - Castlefield Bowl *

07/11 London, UK - Alexandra Palace Park *

07/12 Bruges, Belgium - Cactus Festival

07/13 Weert, Netherlands - Bospop Festival

07/15 Vicenza, Italy - AMA Music Festival

07/16 Rome, Italy - Rock In Roma, Ippodromo delle Capannelle

07/19 Benicassim, Spain - Festival Internacional De Benicàssim

07/20 Santo Domingo de la Calzada, Spain - RockLand Art Fest

08/09 Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Event Center #

08/10 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Steel Stage #

08/13 Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium +

08/15 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion +

08/16 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway +

08/19 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater +

08/21 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre +

08/22 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center +

08/24 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater +

08/28 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion +

08/29 Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts +

08/30 Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center +

08/31 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage +

09/03 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

09/05 Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion ^

09/06 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory ^

09/07 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre ^

09/11 Mexico City, Mexico - Pepsi Center

09/20 Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival

+ with Gary Clark Jr.

= with Hermanos Gutiérrez

^ with the Heavy Heavy

# with the Velveteers

* with Miles Kane