Before Sum 41 cap off their farewell tour on their home turf in Canada early next year, they've been touring pretty extensively here, there and everywhere. The Ajax-formed band are currently in Australia, where they were scheduled to do both festival appearances and headlining gigs alike, but have now had to cancel those shows due to vocalist Deryck Whibley's health.

In a since-deleted statement shared on social media, the pop-punk heroes announced that they were pulling the plug on the concerts. "It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce our 2024 Australian tour is unable to proceed," they wrote [via Rolling Stone]. "We were beyond excited to deliver this tour from December 4 — December 12, and connect with our Aussie fans once more. Now that we're here though, and under the guidance and direction of multiple Australian doctors, it's clear that Deryck is too unwell to perform. We understand and appreciate your disappointment — we're gutted too."

"The good news is Good Things Festival is still going ahead in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane this weekend with an incredible line-up of local and international acts," Sum 41 added of the touring festival where they were billed as co-headliners. "We can't be there, but get along for us and have the best time." Good Things Festival also echoed their sentiments in a statement of their own.

The band previously had to cancel a show scheduled for yesterday (December 4) at Fortitude Valley Music Hall in Brisbane, writing, "Unfortunately, we have to make the difficult decision to cancel tonight's show in Brisbane due to Deryck being diagnosed with pneumonia. He is receiving the best possible local care."

Whibley was hospitalized with a severe case of pneumonia in September 2023, with his wife having shared updates on the medical emergency — which coincided with the couple's eighth wedding anniversary — via Instagram.