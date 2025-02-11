The year is 2025 and cock rock is alive and well. Steel Panther and Buckcherry have announced a Canadian co-headlining stint on the road that they're obviously calling the Northern Exposure Tour, which will bring them to 23 cities across eight provinces this spring.

With support from Kurt Diemer, the co-headliner gets underway starting April 15 in Coquitlam. Additional BC shows will follow in Penticton (April 16) and Cranbrook (April 22), as well as a slew of Alberta dates in Edmonton (April 18), Fort McMurray (April 19), Red Deer (April 20), Calgary (April 23), Slave Lake (April 25) and Bonnyville (April 26).

Following a pair of Saskatchewan concerts in Regina (April 29) and Saskatoon (April 30), the Northern Exposure Tour ventures to the central part of the country for Ontario gigs in Thunder Bay (May 2), Sudbury (May 4), Hamilton (May 5), Picking (May 7), London (May 9), Waterloo (May 10) and Ottawa (May 16), and Quebec appearances in Montreal (May 6) and Quebec City (May 14), as well as East Coast shows in Halifax (May 12) and Moncton (May 13).

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (February 14), with presales beginning today at noon ET. Find the full schedule of dates below, and more upcoming live music through Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Steel Panther and Buckcherry 2025 Tour Dates:

04/15 Coquitlam, BC - Great Canadian Casino Vancouver

04/16 Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

04/18 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

04/19 Fort McMurray, AB - CNOOC Field House at MacDonald Island Park

04/20 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar

04/22 Cranbrook, BC - Western Financial Place

04/23 Calgary, AB - Event Centre at Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

04/25 Slave Lake, AB - Multi-Rec Centre

04/26 Bonnyville, AB - Bonnyville & District Centennial Centre

04/28 Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre

04/29 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

04/30 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

05/02 Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall

05/04 Sudbury, ON - The Grand

05/05 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall

05/06 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

05/07 Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino Resort

05/09 London, ON - London Music Hall

05/10 Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's Concerts & Events

05/12 Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre

05/13 Moncton, NB - The Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick

05/14 Quebec City, QC - Capitole

05/16 Ottawa, ON - The Bronson