The year is 2025 and cock rock is alive and well. Steel Panther and Buckcherry have announced a Canadian co-headlining stint on the road that they're obviously calling the Northern Exposure Tour, which will bring them to 23 cities across eight provinces this spring.
With support from Kurt Diemer, the co-headliner gets underway starting April 15 in Coquitlam. Additional BC shows will follow in Penticton (April 16) and Cranbrook (April 22), as well as a slew of Alberta dates in Edmonton (April 18), Fort McMurray (April 19), Red Deer (April 20), Calgary (April 23), Slave Lake (April 25) and Bonnyville (April 26).
Following a pair of Saskatchewan concerts in Regina (April 29) and Saskatoon (April 30), the Northern Exposure Tour ventures to the central part of the country for Ontario gigs in Thunder Bay (May 2), Sudbury (May 4), Hamilton (May 5), Picking (May 7), London (May 9), Waterloo (May 10) and Ottawa (May 16), and Quebec appearances in Montreal (May 6) and Quebec City (May 14), as well as East Coast shows in Halifax (May 12) and Moncton (May 13).
Tickets go on general sale this Friday (February 14), with presales beginning today at noon ET. Find the full schedule of dates below, and more upcoming live music through Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
Steel Panther and Buckcherry 2025 Tour Dates:
04/15 Coquitlam, BC - Great Canadian Casino Vancouver
04/16 Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade and Convention Centre
04/18 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
04/19 Fort McMurray, AB - CNOOC Field House at MacDonald Island Park
04/20 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar
04/22 Cranbrook, BC - Western Financial Place
04/23 Calgary, AB - Event Centre at Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
04/25 Slave Lake, AB - Multi-Rec Centre
04/26 Bonnyville, AB - Bonnyville & District Centennial Centre
04/28 Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre
04/29 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre
04/30 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
05/02 Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall
05/04 Sudbury, ON - The Grand
05/05 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall
05/06 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
05/07 Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino Resort
05/09 London, ON - London Music Hall
05/10 Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's Concerts & Events
05/12 Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre
05/13 Moncton, NB - The Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick
05/14 Quebec City, QC - Capitole
05/16 Ottawa, ON - The Bronson