Stars are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of their 2004 breakthrough album, Set Yourself on Fire, with both a North American tour — including Canadian stops in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver — and a vinyl reissue.
UPDATE (10/29, 1:01 p.m. ET): The band have now extended their run of North American tour dates behind the anniversary of Set Yourself on Fire into 2025 — with new Canadian shows set for Halifax, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary next April.
"How could we not do more? A choir room of a community that's been built over 20 years was too electric not to continue," Amy Millan said in a statement.
Tickets for the new dates, bolded in the itinerary below, go on sale this Friday (November 1).
Featuring two previously unreleased digital bonus tracks ("Petite Mort" and "Rollerskate"), Set Yourself on Fire (20th Anniversary Edition) arrives on opaque red vinyl and CD in July via Arts & Crafts with new liner notes from producer Tom McFall.
Stars will hit the road starting September 18 in Asbury Park, NJ, making their first Canadian stop toward the end of the month with a performance at Montreal's Rialto on September 28.
The band kicks off October on their home turf, continuing on to play Ottawa (October 2) and Toronto (October 3) before returning stateside. Out west, they'll make one final Canadian stop in Vancouver on October 23 ahead of wrapping the tour on October 26 in Denver, CO.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 8) at 10 a.m. local, following a Patreon-exclusive presale tomorrow (March 6). See the full itinerary below, as well as the reissue tracklist.
Set Yourself on Fire (20th Anniversary Edition):
1. Your Ex-Lover Is Dead
2. Set Yourself on Fire
3. Ageless Beauty
4. Reunion
5. The Big Fight (Minotaur Shock)
6. What I'm Trying to Say
7. One More Night (Your Ex-Lover Remains Dead)
8. Sleep Tonight
9. The First Five Times
10. He Lied About Death
11. Celebration Guns
12. Soft Revolution
13. Calendar Girl
14. Petite Mort (Digital Bonus Track)
15. Rollerskate (Digital Bonus Track)
Pre-order Set Yourself on Fire (20th Anniversary Edition).
Stars 2024–2025 Tour Dates:
09/18 Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
09/19 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
09/20 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
09/21 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
09/22 Boston, MA - Royale
09/28 Montreal, QC - Rialto
10/02 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
10/03 Toronto, ON - Concert Hall
10/18 Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre
10/19 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriets
10/20 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
10/22 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
10/23 Vancouver, BC - The Vogue
10/24 Seattle, WA - Showbox
10/26 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
02/06 New York City, NY - Racket
02/07 New York City, NY - Racket
02/08 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
02/13 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
02/14 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
02/15 Indianapolis, IN -The Vogue
04/11 Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre
04/12 Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre
04/17 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
04/18 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
04/19 Calgary, AB - Palace