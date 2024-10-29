Stars are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of their 2004 breakthrough album, Set Yourself on Fire, with both a North American tour — including Canadian stops in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver — and a vinyl reissue.

UPDATE (10/29, 1:01 p.m. ET): The band have now extended their run of North American tour dates behind the anniversary of Set Yourself on Fire into 2025 — with new Canadian shows set for Halifax, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary next April.

"How could we not do more? A choir room of a community that's been built over 20 years was too electric not to continue," Amy Millan said in a statement.

Tickets for the new dates, bolded in the itinerary below, go on sale this Friday (November 1).

Featuring two previously unreleased digital bonus tracks ("Petite Mort" and "Rollerskate"), Set Yourself on Fire (20th Anniversary Edition) arrives on opaque red vinyl and CD in July via Arts & Crafts with new liner notes from producer Tom McFall.

Stars will hit the road starting September 18 in Asbury Park, NJ, making their first Canadian stop toward the end of the month with a performance at Montreal's Rialto on September 28.

The band kicks off October on their home turf, continuing on to play Ottawa (October 2) and Toronto (October 3) before returning stateside. Out west, they'll make one final Canadian stop in Vancouver on October 23 ahead of wrapping the tour on October 26 in Denver, CO.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 8) at 10 a.m. local, following a Patreon-exclusive presale tomorrow (March 6). See the full itinerary below, as well as the reissue tracklist.

Set Yourself on Fire (20th Anniversary Edition):

1. Your Ex-Lover Is Dead

2. Set Yourself on Fire

3. Ageless Beauty

4. Reunion

5. The Big Fight (Minotaur Shock)

6. What I'm Trying to Say

7. One More Night (Your Ex-Lover Remains Dead)

8. Sleep Tonight

9. The First Five Times

10. He Lied About Death

11. Celebration Guns

12. Soft Revolution

13. Calendar Girl

14. Petite Mort (Digital Bonus Track)

15. Rollerskate (Digital Bonus Track)

Stars 2024–2025 Tour Dates:

09/18 Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

09/19 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/20 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/21 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

09/22 Boston, MA - Royale

09/28 Montreal, QC - Rialto

10/02 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

10/03 Toronto, ON - Concert Hall

10/18 Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre

10/19 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriets

10/20 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

10/22 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/23 Vancouver, BC - The Vogue

10/24 Seattle, WA - Showbox

10/26 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

02/06 New York City, NY - Racket

02/07 New York City, NY - Racket

02/08 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

02/13 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

02/14 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

02/15 Indianapolis, IN -The Vogue

04/11 Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre

04/12 Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre

04/17 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

04/18 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

04/19 Calgary, AB - Palace