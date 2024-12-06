Sloan are putting new snow tires on the van and bundling up for a January 2025 tour of the Prairies.
The seven-date trek takes the group across Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta. Aside from an Edmonton show, they're mostly playing smaller markets and skipping bigger cities.
Sloan recently played their debut album Smeared in full in Toronto. The band announced in an email to fans, "These January shows will not be Smeared shows but we will probably play a few songs since we remember how to play them now."
See the schedule below. Tickets are on sale now.
Meanwhile, Sloan are celebrating Bandcamp Friday by sharing the remastered version of their 1992 debut EP Peppermint. Hear that below.
Sloan 2025 Tour Dates:
01/17 Brandon, MB - Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium
01/18 Moose Jaw, SK - Moose Jaw Cultural Centre
01/21 North Battleford, SK - Dekker Centre
01/22 Camrose, AB - Jeanne & Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre
01/23 Whitecourt, AB - Allan & Jean Millar Centre
01/24 Edmonton, AB - The Pearl Showroom @ Pure Casino Yellowhead
01/25 Medicine Hat, AB - Esplanade Arts & Heritage Centre