Sloan are putting new snow tires on the van and bundling up for a January 2025 tour of the Prairies.

The seven-date trek takes the group across Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta. Aside from an Edmonton show, they're mostly playing smaller markets and skipping bigger cities.

Sloan recently played their debut album Smeared in full in Toronto. The band announced in an email to fans, "These January shows will not be Smeared shows but we will probably play a few songs since we remember how to play them now."

See the schedule below. Tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Sloan are celebrating Bandcamp Friday by sharing the remastered version of their 1992 debut EP Peppermint. Hear that below.

Sloan 2025 Tour Dates:

01/17 Brandon, MB - Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium

01/18 Moose Jaw, SK - Moose Jaw Cultural Centre

01/21 North Battleford, SK - Dekker Centre

01/22 Camrose, AB - Jeanne & Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre

01/23 Whitecourt, AB - Allan & Jean Millar Centre

01/24 Edmonton, AB - The Pearl Showroom @ Pure Casino Yellowhead

01/25 Medicine Hat, AB - Esplanade Arts & Heritage Centre