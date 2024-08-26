Longtime Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson was severely burned in a bonfire "explosion" on his farm in Iowa late last week, but will still join the band on stage at Pryor Creek, OK's Rocklahoma festival amid their North American tour this coming weekend.

"Hi everybody, I had an explosion in my face," Wilson said in a video clip posted to Instagram on Friday (August 23), which he appears to have captured while being treated in the hospital. "I'm okay, I'm going to be okay. But I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms. ''I'm going to be alright you guys. I don't care what it takes, I will see you on tour."

"Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body," the band added in a statement posted to their official account. "He's recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon."

In follow-up Instagram updates, Wilson said, "The worst part's the arms," and revealed that his long hair would have to be shaved off. He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home under the care of partner Kelly Osbourne.