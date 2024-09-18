I mean, who among us doesn't think of Sarah McLachlan's SPCA commercial anthem "Angel" when they sweetly surrender their correspondences into the arms of Canada Post, hoping they somehow find their way to their destination? Soon, your snail mail will be able to fly away from here with postage featuring the singer-songwriter herself, as Canada Post is set to unveil a Sarah McLachlan stamp.

UPDATE (9/18 9:00 a.m. ET): Canada Post has revealed the stamp. See it below.



Next week, a new commemorative stamp celebrating the artist will be revealed at the Sarah McLachlan School of Music in Vancouver, which has offered inclusive and barrier-free musical programming for children since 2002. McLachlan herself will be in attendance, as well as Canada Post CEO Doug Ettinger and Sarah McLachlan School of Music Director of Development Emily Oswald.

The storied songwriter — who is currently on tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Fumbling Towards Ecstasy — will join the ranks of Elisapie, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Gordon Lightfoot, Joni Mitchell, Anne Murray, and many more CanCon icons who have been honoured with commemorative stamps over the years.