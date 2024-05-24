Sarah McLachlan Adds Canadian Leg to 'Fumbling Towards Ecstasy' Anniversary Tour

As Sarah McLachlan hits the road to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her album Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, she has just added a Canadian leg in the fall.

The tour kicked off yesterday (May 23) in Vancouver. She'll spend the next couple months on the road, playing lots of US shows, plus Canadian stops in Toronto and Laval.

The newly announced Canadian leg will run through November, taking McLachlan from coast to coast. There are 12 new Canadian shows in all.

"I think it's interesting as an artist or as a human for that matter, to be able to go back and look at a postcard of a time in your life and reflect on it," McLachlan said in a statement. "I think this tour is going to be a real walk down memory lane for me, and I'm hoping that my audience, many of whom have been with me for 30 years, will also be able to go back in time with me."

See the full schedule below. An artist presale for the new dates will begin on Tuesday (May 28) ahead of tickets going on sale to the general public next Friday (May 31) at 10 a.m. local time.

Sarah McLachlan 2024 Tour Dates:

05/25 Seattle, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery +

05/26 Seattle, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery +

05/28 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

05/30 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre +

05/31 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl +

06/01 Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs +

06/02 San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park +

06/04 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre +

06/06 Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre +

06/07 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/09 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre +

06/10 Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park +

06/11 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

06/13 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill +

06/14 Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion +

06/16 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park +

06/18 Lewiston, NY - Artpark Mainstage Theater +

06/19 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage ^

06/20 Laval, QC - Bell Place +

06/22 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion +

06/23 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater +

06/24 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall +

06/26 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann +

06/27 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion +

06/29 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater +

06/30 Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park +

07/02 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP +

07/03 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

07/05 Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater +

07/06 Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre +

11/02 Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre

11/04 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

11/05 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

11/07 Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

11/08 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

11/09 London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

11/12 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

11/13 Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

11/14 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

11/16 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

11/18 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

11/20 Victoria, BC - Save On Foods Memorial Centre

+ with Feist

^ with Allison Russell