Exactly a decade after Rush's final concert on August 1, 2015, in Los Angeles, RUSHfest Canada will celebrate one of the nation's most legendary bands in Toronto.

Taking place August 1 at Massey Hall and August 2 at TD Music Hall, the event — curated by RUSHfest Scotland founder Steve Brown and Canadian music journalist Paul Beaulieu — will bring together fans, tribute acts, friends and collaborators, with all proceeds benefitting brain cancer research at Sunnybrook Hospital in honour of late drummer Neil Peart.

"We asked ourselves what the most excellent thing we could do would be," Brown said in a statement. "And it was simple: Bring Rush fans together, celebrate their music in the venue where it all started for them, and raise money in Neil's memory."

Special guests for the Friday night (August 1) showcase at Massey Hall — where Rush recorded live album All the World's a Stage in 1975 — include Terry Brown, who produced the band's first 10 albums, and art director Hugh Syme. Performers will include Jonathan Dinklage, Jacob Moon, Nina DiGregorio & Brody Dolynulk, Chris Herin, David Barrett, Adi Berk, Moving Pictures and Kevin J. Anderson.

The following day is set to feature Burlington tribute band 2112 performing All the World's a Stage in its entirety, as well as Permanent Waves and the RUSHfest Canada Allstars Band. Further guests of honour will include members of the Peart and Živojinović (Lifeson) families, in addition to key figures in the band's legacy, such as Bob King and Mike Dixon.

Access to each day of RUSHfest is being sold separately, with Friday (August 1) tickets available here and Saturday (August 2) tickets available here.