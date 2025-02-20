Roots rockin' Vancouver vet Rich Hope has announced a pair of hometown shows, which will be recorded and turned into a live album.

On April 4 and 5, Hope and his band will perform at the Anza Club, with Janky Bungag opening the first night and Elliot C Way the second. Tickets include a pre-order for the resulting live album on vinyl, the exact pickup date of which is TBA.

"When the idea of doing a live album came up, we wanted an intimate room with good sound. The Anza Club delivers on both," Hope said in a statement. "It's a venue where I played some of my first shows in a neighbourhood where I lived for many years, and I still run my business in, so I feel a personal connection to the club. I'm excited to put together this recording."

He added on Instagram that the nights will include "songs from my previous albums, some unreleased tracks, and a few covers." Tickets are available here.

This will be Hope's first-ever live album. His most recent album was 2018's I'm All Yours.