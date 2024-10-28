After the dynamic pricing disaster during the sale for Oasis's 2025 UK and Ireland reunion tour, fans are not out of the woods quite yet. The band's promotors Live Nation and SJM shared with BBC that all tickets sold on resale sites for the band's UK dates will be cancelled ahead of the tour.

In an attempt to avoid ticket touting, fans were told to only purchase tickets through Ticketmaster or resale partner Twickets. However, the sheer demand for Oasis tickets did not prevent thousands of tickets from appearing on secondary resale sites, as 10 million fans from 158 countries joined the queue hoping to secure a spot.

Live Nation and SJM claim four percent of tickets appeared on resale sites at inflated prices hours after the initial sale. A massive 1.4 million tickets were on sale when the UK tour dates dropped, meaning that close to 50,000 tickets will be cancelled.

The process of cancelling resold tickets will reportedly begin soon. All invalidated tickets will be made available again through Ticketmaster and Twickets. Fans who believe that their tickets were wrongfully cancelled will have the opportunity to speak to a ticket agent to have their case investigated.

A company spokesperson urged fans not to purchase tickets from unauthorized websites. Despite the threat of ticket cancellation, secondary ticket company Viagogo will continue to sell resold tickets for the tour.

Matt Drew, who oversees business development at Viagogo, told BBC that two percent of Oasis tickets are available through Viagogo and StubHub. "We will continue to sell them in the way the regulator says we can," he said. "We are serving a clear consumer need, we will continue doing it on that basis."

As of press time, a single ticket to Oasis's reunion tour on Viagogo is on sale for £11,000 (equivalent to $19,816.02 CAD), and is around the £119,000 range on StubHub.

BBC has reportedly observed sellers from all around the world — ranging from Hawaii, Brazil, Dubai, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany and Ukraine — trying to make their next big break with resale Oasis tickets.

Live Nation and SJM stated that it will monitor secondary sites for resellers, and involve law enforcement when appropriate.

Oasis issued a statement after the UK and Ireland tour sale, claiming they "at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used" after fans discovered that prices were massively inflated after waiting in the Ticketmaster queue all day. The band received backlash as Ticketmaster did not clarify that ticket prices were subject to change, which may have breached consumer regulations. The UK Culture Secretary called for the review of the dynamic pricing model and secondary market ticket sales, while the European Commission also said it would investigate the issue.

Joined by Richard Ashcroft and Cast, Oasis will begin the UK and Ireland leg of their reunion tour next summer in Cardiff.