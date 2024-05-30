Rainbow Kitten Surprise Announce 2024 North American Tour

If you're one of the many people who seem to really like this Rainbow Kitten Surprise band — and with a name like that, who wouldn't? — here's some good news: fresh off the release of Love Hate Music Box, their first new album in six years (and without former bassist Charlie Holt), they've announced a fall North American tour. It's set to include a pair of Canadian dates in Toronto and Vancouver.

Kicking off on September 9 in Indianapolis, IN, the Boone, NC-born quartet will hit the road. RKS make their first endeavour into Canada on September 21 to perform at Toronto's Budweiser Stage before weaving their way back into the US. They return to Canadian turf at the tail-end of the run to play Vancouver's Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on November 22, ahead of wrapping the tour on November 25 in San Francisco, CA.

Tickets go on general sale June 7, with various presales starting June 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise 2024 Tour Dates:

09/09 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater

09/10 Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!

09/12 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

09/14 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

09/16 Shelburne, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum

09/17 Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

09/18 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

09/20 Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang

09/21 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

09/22 Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

09/24 Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

09/25 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

09/27 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

09/28 Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena

09/29 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

10/16 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

10/18 Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena

10/19 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

10/20 Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

10/22 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

10/23 St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

10/25 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

10/26 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

11/08 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

11/09 Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

11/11 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

11/12 San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

11/14 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

11/15 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

11/18 Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

11/19 Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

11/20 Portland, OR - Theater Of The Clouds

11/22 Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

11/23 Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

11/25 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium