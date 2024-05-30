Rainbow Kitten Surprise Announce 2024 North American Tour

If you're one of the many people who seem to really like this Rainbow Kitten Surprise band — and with a name like that, who wouldn't? — here's some good news: fresh off the release of Love Hate Music Box, their first new album in six years (and without former bassist Charlie Holt), they've announced a fall North American tour. It's set to include a pair of Canadian dates in Toronto and Vancouver.
Kicking off on September 9 in Indianapolis, IN, the Boone, NC-born quartet will hit the road. RKS make their first endeavour into Canada on September 21 to perform at Toronto's Budweiser Stage before weaving their way back into the US. They return to Canadian turf at the tail-end of the run to play Vancouver's Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on November 22, ahead of wrapping the tour on November 25 in San Francisco, CA.
Tickets go on general sale June 7, with various presales starting June 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise 2024 Tour Dates:
09/09 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater
09/10 Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!
09/12 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
09/14 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
09/16 Shelburne, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum
09/17 Portland, ME - Thompson's Point
09/18 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
09/20 Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang
09/21 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
09/22 Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre
09/24 Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion
09/25 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
09/27 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
09/28 Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena
09/29 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
10/16 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
10/18 Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena
10/19 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
10/20 Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater
10/22 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
10/23 St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
10/25 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
10/26 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
11/08 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
11/09 Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
11/11 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
11/12 San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
11/14 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
11/15 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
11/18 Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair
11/19 Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
11/20 Portland, OR - Theater Of The Clouds
11/22 Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
11/23 Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater
11/25 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium