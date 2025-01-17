After touring North America behind Love Hate Music Box last fall, Rainbow Kitten Surprise are getting back on the road this spring for the Thanks for Coming Tour. This time around, they'll be hitting a few Canadian cities they didn't get to last time: Calgary, Winnipeg and Montreal.

UPDATE (1/24, 1:30 p.m. ET): The quartet have added another Calgary date on May 11. Tickets for that are on sale now, and you can find the updated itinerary below.

The run kicks off in Canada with a May 12 performance at Calgary's Grey Eagle Resort and Casino, followed by another West Coast concert at Winnipeg's Burton Cummings Theatre on May 14. From there, RKS will dip into the US for a few shows before returning for a final Canadian gig at Montreal's MTELUS on May 20.

As they continue on across the US through until September, the band will be joined by a rotating cast of support acts including New Translations, Michael Marcagi, Medium Build and Petey USA. Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (January 24), following presales beginning January 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below, and Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings here.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise 2025 Tour Dates:

05/11 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort and Casino !

05/12 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort and Casino !

05/14 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre !

05/16 Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall !

05/17 Madison, WI - The Sylvee !

05/18 Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe !

05/20 Montreal, QC - MTELUS !

06/13 Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

06/14 Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company ^

06/17 Fort Lauderdale, FL - War Memorial Auditorium ^

06/18 Clearwater, FL - Coachman Park - The BayCare Sound ^

06/20 Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^

06/21 Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amp at Heritage Park ^

07/25 Columbia, MD - Chrysalis at Merriweather Park

07/26 Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage ?

07/27 La Fayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards ?

07/29 Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater *

07/30 Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion *

08/01 Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park *

08/02 Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater *

08/03 Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater *

08/05 Fargo, ND - UP District Festival Field *

08/10 Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion *

08/11 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

08/13 Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater *

08/14 Spokane, WA - Pavilion at Riverfront *

08/16 Palmer, AK - Alaska State Fair

09/05 Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater *

09/06 Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater * [SOLD OUT]

09/08 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks * [SOLD OUT]

! with New Translations

^ with Michael Marcagi

* with Medium Build

? with Petey