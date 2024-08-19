FOCUS Festival returns to Quebec's mountainous Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard region — about 75 minutes outside of Montreal — this August 30 to September 1, and organizers have now revealed the full lineup details.

In addition to Mexico City's Petite Amie, provincial prolifics Karkwa, Population II, CRi, Les Deuxluxes, Jesse Mac Cormack, the Brooks, Loïc Lafrance, DJ PØPTRT, Petit Pied, Sam Harvey, Steamboat Woody, Lee-La & Tom, and Feed the Beast will take the stage over Labour Day weekend.

FOCUS is dedicated to accessibility and will be offering Deaf and hard of hearing guests cutting-edge vibrating vest technology to feel the music on a deeper level. Free shuttle bus services are also being organized to assist festivalgoer transportation from Montreal's Berri–UQAM station to the event.

Single-day and full festival tickets are on sale now here, with children under 16 able to attend for free. Further, there are also discounted rates for students and parking passes available. Visit the FOCUS Festival website for further information.