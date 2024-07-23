Propagandhi Are Recording a "Top Notch" New Album

A follow-up to 2017's 'Victory Lap' is coming

Photo: Grey Gallinger

BY Calum SlingerlandPublished Jul 23, 2024

Propagandhi have shared that a follow-up to 2017's Victory Lap is on the way.

Late last week, the band shared a shot of themselves taking a break from tracking at Winnipeg's Private Ear Recording with engineer John Paul Peters and assistant engineer Catie.

As a caption reads, vocalist-guitarist Chris Hannah and bassist-vocalist Todd Kowalski were "celebrating shortly after having our minds blown witnessing [Jord Samolesky] rip it up on his mighty drums! This next record is going to be top notch!!"

Peters shared a second snap on Instagram, thanking the band for the "slammin' takes" and confirming that the beloved punks are indeed deep in the "#tonezone."

The follow-up to Victory Lap will mark Propagandhi's eighth studio album. You can find the teasers below.

Revisit Exclaim!'s review of Victory Lap and interview with Propagandhi's Chris Hannah.

MusicNewsPop and RockPunk

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage