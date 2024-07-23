Propagandhi have shared that a follow-up to 2017's Victory Lap is on the way.

Late last week, the band shared a shot of themselves taking a break from tracking at Winnipeg's Private Ear Recording with engineer John Paul Peters and assistant engineer Catie.

As a caption reads, vocalist-guitarist Chris Hannah and bassist-vocalist Todd Kowalski were "celebrating shortly after having our minds blown witnessing [Jord Samolesky] rip it up on his mighty drums! This next record is going to be top notch!!"

Peters shared a second snap on Instagram, thanking the band for the "slammin' takes" and confirming that the beloved punks are indeed deep in the "#tonezone."

The follow-up to Victory Lap will mark Propagandhi's eighth studio album. You can find the teasers below.

Revisit Exclaim!'s review of Victory Lap and interview with Propagandhi's Chris Hannah.