A tropical vacation can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience — but funnyman Will Forte wouldn't know anything about that, since he once missed out on a week-long Hawaiian vacation by spending the whole time inside while attempting to complete a 1,000-piece puzzle of his own butt.

Speaking with his former Saturday Night Live colleague Seth Meyers earlier this year on the podcast Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers, Forte told the story of how a picture of his butt happened to be in circulation. He has a family friend who is a doctor, and when a family friend had an unexplained growth on her butt, she took a photo of it and sent it to the doctor. In an act of comedic solidarity, Forte also took a photo of his own butt and sent it to the doctor.

Months later, they went on vacation to Hawaii, and the friend brought along a gift for Forte: "She surprised me. She had the picture that I had taken of my butt turned into a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle," Forte said. "It's just all the butt. And it was the hardest jigsaw puzzle of all time, because it was mostly just pasty white pieces where you can't figure out where [they belonged]. You have the crack, and then a little shading on the outside where the tanline turns. But other than that, it's just all white."

Forte said he ended up wasting the whole week on the difficult puzzle: "I have all this beauty at my fingertips, and I'm just laser-focused on staring at my own butt the whole time. I never finished it. It was an impossible task."

The incident evidently happened in March 2017, since Forte posted a photo of the puzzle on Twitter when he first received it. Hear Forte's podcast appearance below.