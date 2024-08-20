While he said Genesis's rescheduled reunion tour in 2021 would be their last amid his health issues — and proceeded to sell his and the band's publishing catalogues — Phil Collins knows that you can't hurry retirement: the legendary singer/drummer is apparently working on new music for the first time in over 20 years.

Collins's last solo material came in support of the 2003 Disney film Brother Bear, but there's speculation that this may soon be subject to change. As per fan site Genesis-News [via Stereogum], storied producer and artist manager Simon Napier-Bell is contributing to a documentary on the London venue Marquee Club.

In a Facebook post last night (August 19), Napier-Bell revealed that he had filmed an interview segment for the doc with the 73-year-old musician at his home by Lake Geneva, writing, "He was in top form, full of wicked stories, hugely fun. And he's just had his studio revamped. For sure, before too long we're going to hear some new music."

Okay, that's not exactly a guarantee of anything, but still. You can feel that hope coming in the air tonight! See Napier-Bell's Facebook post below, and stay tuned (with fingers crossed) for the still-glistening possibility of new music from Phil Collins in our lifetime. (And if not, we'll always have the Tarzan soundtrack.)