Patti Smith Covers Lana Del Rey's "Summertime Sadness"

In a move that speaks to multiple generations of emotional girls, Patti Smith has covered "Summertime Sadness" at a few of her shows this week.

First debuting her take on Lana Del Rey in Brighton on Tuesday (June 25), Smith pulled it out again yesterday (June 27) in Dublin. She dedicated last night's performance of it to her late husband, MC5's Fred "Sonic" Smith. According to fan testimonies on Twitter X, she said the song reminds her of their youth together.

The cover itself is emotional and straightforward, and exactly what you would expect Smith covering Del Rey to sound like. Give it a listen below.