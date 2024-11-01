Owen Pallett has announced Canadian tour dates for early 2025.

This week, the acclaimed composer revealed shows in Winnipeg, Calgary, Guelph and Hamilton to go along with a recently announced appearance at Edmonton's Winterruption YEG festival.

Pallett added on Instagram that there would be more Canadian dates to come, along with performances in Europe, Ireland and the UK.

The artist's two February performances in Hamilton and Guelph will feature support from Merival.

Find Pallett's current itinerary below. Tickets are available via the artist's official website.

Last year saw Pallett score black comedy Dream Scenario from director Kristoffer Borgli. Their most recent solo album is 2020's Island.



Owen Pallett 2025 Tour Dates:

01/23 Winnipeg, MB - West End Cultural Centre

01/24 Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub

01/25 Edmonton, AB - McDougall United Church

02/07 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware %

02/08 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall %

% with Merival