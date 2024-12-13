Ottawa Jazz Festival will celebrate its 45th year in style in 2025, running from June 20 to 29 at Confederation Park and other satellite locations in the city's downtown core. Organizers have now announced the first wave of performers to be included in what is already shaping up to be a stacked lineup for next year.

Arooj Aftab, Samara Joy, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, Richard Bona and Kneebody will all take the fest's various stages, exemplifying Ottawa Jazz's dedication to bringing together genre-defying innovators of both international acclaim and emergent stars on-the-rise.

"As we prepare to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Ottawa Jazz Festival, we reflect on the incredible journey of music, community, and creativity that has brought us to this milestone," Executive & Artistic Director Petr Cancura said in a release. "Over the years, the festival has become a cherished gathering, showcasing extraordinary talent and connecting audiences with the magic of jazz."

Tickets and Bronze Passes are on sale now at a special rate until January 17. You can learn more by visiting the festival's website.