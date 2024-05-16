Noah Kahan Returns to Social Media to Give Update on His Asshole

Admittedly, I haven't been very nice to Noah Kahan in the past, and now I must apologize because above all else, I am here for people who overshare online. After spending some time touching grass, the musician has returned to share the more intimate parts of his life.

"Took some time off social media cuz I was struggling with my mental health," Kahan tweeted posted this morning (May 16). "I'm still struggling but wanna make sure people are up to date on my asshole and stuff so I'm back."

While the butthole update itself has yet to come, you have to respect his general disdain for online culture as the zoomer's answer to folk-pop-rock. In all seriousness, hopefully Kahan is able to take the time he needs to focus on his mental health. Making jokes to cope is extremely relatable, after all.