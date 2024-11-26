Taylor Swift's incomparable Eras Tour is coming to an end with three concerts in Vancouver next week, so there's been a lot of final clamouring to get tickets. To aid and abet the flocks of people eager to be a part of the spectacle, a batch of last-minute "no view" tickets, many of which being for seats located behind the stage, were released on Ticketmaster yesterday (November 25).

After originally being listed for $15 (plus $1.50 in service fees) each, the grand majority of the obstructed-view sports were seemingly snatched up within minutes by scalpers, who have now listed them on resale sites for upward of $1,000. As per the Daily Mail's reporting, some of them are going for as much as $2,349; as of this writing, the cheapest listings on Stubhub are for $1,399 each.

The pop star's last three Eras Tour shows at BC Place will take place on December 6, 7 and 8, with support from Gracie Abrams — and given the ridiculous struggle to get tickets from the moment the first concerts of the global trek went on presale and crashed Ticketmaster, it perhaps comes as no surprise that Swifties are fighting for their lives until the bitter end in order to attend.

It's worth noting that the idea of releasing more tickets (albeit ones for seats you won't be able to see for shit from) for cheap is a lovely initiative. It's a shame resale market greed probably took the affordable opportunity away from many; this is why we can't have nice things, huh?

Also, as some fans have hilariously pointed out, things could get dangerous for those sitting in the obstructed section during the "Bad Blood" pyrotechnics. Band-aids don't fix bullet holes or fourth-degree burns.