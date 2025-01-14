Despite Trent Reznor's 2023 remarks about no longer having interest in being a touring musician, rumours have been swirling that Nine Inch Nails will be embarking on a big tour this year. The band have now confirmed said rumours, while likewise delaying the official announcement due to the ongoing wildfire devastation in Los Angeles.

"SINCE SOME DATES AND INFORMATION ABOUT OUR WORLD TOUR HAVE LEAKED WE ARE CONFIRMING THAT YES WE WILL BE TOURING AND WILL PROVIDE MORE DETAILS SOON," the band wrote in a statement posted to social media. "WE ARE ALL WATCHING THE DEVASTATION THAT IS UNFOLDING IN CALIFORNIA AND HAVE PAUSED OUR ANNOUNCEMENT WHILE PEOPLE TRY TO DEAL WITH ALL THAT IS HAPPENING."

Beyoncé has also delayed the big announcement she had scheduled for today, while the Weeknd has pushed back the release of Hurry Up Tomorrow and cancelled his L.A. album release show out of "respect and concern" for those affected by the fires.

Reznor and Atticus Ross recently won a Golden Globe for their Challengers score, and have hinted at working on a new NIN album amidst their many other projects.