Nelly Furtado's comeback season has arguably never been more in full-swing than it is now: she hosted this year's JUNO Awards and announced that she'll be releasing her first album since 2017 in September. Accordingly, she's been making the press rounds lately and is the latest subject of Vulture's Superlatives series, which saw her reflect on career highs and lows with journalist Emma Madden.

When discussing which song she'd most like to be remembered for, Furtado's answer seemed fairly easy and straightforward, despite her protesting, "Only one song?!"

"Well, I want to say 'I'm Like a Bird,'" she answered. "It's just happy and positive; it's joyful. I'd be happy to just have that one."

Madden proceeded to display a level of journalistic panache after my own heart (I once asked Maggie Rogers if she identifies as a horse girl), posing the follow-up question that the world has waited for: what is your favourite bird, Nelly Furtado?

"Thank you for asking," the artist responded, clearly having eagerly anticipated this moment ever since she released the Whoa, Nelly! hit back in 2000. "It's really strange and kooky, but I do really love birds," she continued. "I feel like I have a special connection to eagles. The eagle is definitely, without question, my favourite bird. Strong and rare."

Some may understandably assess this as a fairly anti-Canada opinion; but perhaps it's merely a sign of Furtado fully committing to embracing BRAT summer, with Charli XCX endorsing Kamala Harris, who is now already running a BRAT-coded US presidential campaign (if you think about it, eagles are so Julia).