Rootsy combo Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have expanded their tour into 2025, including six Canadian arena shows in the early months of next year.

After a break over the holidays, the South of Here tour will pick back up in Vancouver in February. After that, the Night Sweats will stay on the road through the end of March, along the way passing through Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto and Ottawa.

The Vancouver show is with Charley Crockett. The other Canadian dates are with the Teskey Brothers.

See the dates below. An artist presale begins on Tuesday (October 22) at 10 a.m. local time, and registration is available here. Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (October 25) at 10 a.m. here.

Rateliff & the Night Sweats are touring in support of last year's South of Here. Rateliff spoke with Exclaim! about the album and Leonard Cohen's influence.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats 2024–2025 Tour Dates:

10/22 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall +

10/23 Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

10/26 Austin, TX - Moody Center +

10/29 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP +

10/30 St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena +

11/01 Chicago, IL - United Center +

11/02 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center+

02/13 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena *

02/15 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena *

02/16 Portland, OR - Moda Center *

02/18 Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort %

02/21 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum %#

02/02 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium %

03/11 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place ~

03/13 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome ~

03/15 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre ~

03/18 Fishers, IN - Fishers Event Center ~

03/19 Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center ~

03/21 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena ~

03/22 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre ~

03/24 Laval, QC - Place Bell ~

03/27 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden +

03/28 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

+ with Gregory Alan Isakov

* with Charley Crockett

% with Iron & Wine

# with Waxahatchee

~ with the Teskey Brothers