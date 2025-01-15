Ever-evolving Southern rockers My Morning Jacket have announced a new album. The simply-titled is will be out March 21 through ATO Records, with the single "Time Waited" out now.

MMJ's 10th studio album was produced by Brendan O'Brien (a frequent collaborator of Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen and AC/DC) at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles. This marks the first time frontman Jim James hasn't either produced or co-produced one of the band's albums.

The band apparently recorded over 100 demos before arriving upon the 10 songs that make up is, and a press release notes that the album "once again expands the limits of their sound."

Get a taste of that by checking out the video for "Time Waited" below. "I made a loop of that piano intro and listened as I went for a walk, and all these melodies started coming to me," said James in a statement. "For a long time, I didn't have lyrics, but then I had a dream where I was in a café and a song was playing, and the lyrics to that song became the lyrics to 'Time Waited' — the melodies just fit perfectly. And the lyrics are about how flexible time is, how we can bend and warp time, especially if we are following our hearts, the universe and time itself can flow to work with us."

James added of the album, "I like how the word is indicates a sense of presence in the now — there's no logic or rationale behind this record; it just is. All these songs came into existence out of an attempt to connect with something beyond the human experiment, which for me is one of the most beautiful things about music — that connection with something larger than us, yet something we are all equally a part of."

is can be pre-ordered here.



is:

1. Out in the Open

2. Half a Lifetime

3. Everyday Magic

4. I Can Hear Your Love

5. Time Waited

6. Beginning from the Ending

7. Lemme Know

8. Squid Ink

9. Die for It

10. River Road