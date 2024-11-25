My Bloody Valentine have announced that they'll be playing their hometown of Dublin for the band's first show in more than seven years.

On November 22, 2025, My Bloody Valentine will play Dublin's 3Arena. They haven't performed together since October 14, 2018, when they headlined Desert Daze in Lake Perris, CA. Their last headlining gig in Ireland was way back in 1992.

In recent years, Kevin Shields has teased two new My Bloody Valentine albums, but neither have materialized. Some people who bought Shields's Fender Blender guitar pedal last year received a flash drive containing unreleased music, but it isn't known if that stunt was tied to any larger project. Their last album was 2013's m b v.

Tickets for the Dublin show go on sale to the general public this Friday, November 29.