It was once a tale as old as time itself that Ministry's Al Jourgensen flat-out refused to perform anything from the band's early '80s synthpop years. However, Gary Numan was able to convince him to rework hits like "Everyday Is Halloween," "All Day" and "Revenge" in the group's current harder-edged industrial style — and last year, Ministry actually debuted an all-'80 set at Cruel World Festival.

Now, they're taking the throwback show on the North American road with the Squirrely Years Tour, which shares its title with an upcoming compilation album (out March 28 on Cleopatra Records). With support from Die Krupps and My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, the band will play old material from 1983's With Sympathy and 1986's Twitch in six Canadian cities this spring.

The tour kicks off on April 29 in Phoenix, AZ. Ministry and co. will venture to Canada the following month, beginning with a Montreal concert at MTELUS on May 17 and a Toronto show at History on May 18. After briefly weaving back into the US to stop in Minneapolis, MN, they return to Canadian turf for West Coast performances in Winnipeg (May 21), Edmonton (May 23), Calgary (May 24) and Vancouver (May 26).

From there, Ministry will complete the remainder of their appearances stateside, wrapping things up on June 5 in Las Vegas, NV. Tickets go on general sale this Friday (February 14), with various presales beginning tomorrow (February 12) at 10 a.m. local. Feast your eyes on the full itinerary below, and dig into Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings database for more upcoming gigs.

Ministry 2025 Tour Dates:

04/29 Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren *

04/30 Albuquerque, NM - Revel *

05/02 Austin, TX - Emo's *

05/03 Houston, TX - House of Blues *

05/04 Dallas, TX - Factory *

05/06 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *

05/08 Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival #

05/09 Chicago, IL - Riviera *

05/10 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral *

05/12 Baltimore, MD - Soundstage *

05/13 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall +

05/14 Boston, MA - Roadrunner +

05/16 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount +

05/17 Montreal, QC - MTELUS +

05/18 Toronto, ON - History +

05/20 Minneapolis, MN - Palace +

05/21 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre +

05/23 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall +

05/24 Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre +

05/26 Vancouver, BC - Commodore +

05/28 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo +

05/29 Spokane, WA - Spokane Live Casino +

05/31 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom +

06/01 Salt Lake City, UT - Union +

06/03 San Francisco, CA - Warfield +

06/04 Los Angeles, CA - Palladium +

06/05 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues +

* with Nitzer Ebb

+ with My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult

# without Die Krupps