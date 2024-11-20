After 35 years, Pamela Hayden — the voice actor known for playing Milhouse van Houten, Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders and others — is retiring from The Simpsons.

"The time has come for me to hang up my microphone, but how do I say goodbye to The Simpsons?" Hayden said in a statement. "It's been an honour and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show, and to give my voice to Milhouse (and Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey, Malibu Stacy, and many others)."

The official Simpsons social pages have given Hayden her flowers, writing, "Thank you for 35 years of Milhouse and so many more, Pamela Hayden!"

Hayden's last appearance on the show will be on the episode airing Sunday (November 24).