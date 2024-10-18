With a 2024 world tour under his belt, MIKE has announced plans to go around the globe once more in 2025.
Early next year, the artist will play 71 dates between the UK, Europe and North America. You can find the complete itinerary below.
Three Canadian stops come in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto. Tickets for all dates go on sale to the general public October 23 at 10 a.m. local time, following a presale, which the artist will announce via social media, opening October 21.
Alongside the tour news, MIKE has shared self-produced new song "Pieces of a Dream," complete with a music video directed by Ryosuke Tanzawa you can watch below.
Earlier this year, MIKE shared the Tony Seltzer-produced Pinball, which followed his 2023 albums Burning Desire and Faith Is a Rock with Wiki and the Alchemist. The former was named among Exclaim!'s Best Albums of 2023.
MIKE 2025 Tour Dates:
02/27 Dublin, Ireland - The Button Factory
02/28 Glasgow, UK - Room 2
03/01 Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
03/03 Manchester, UK - Gorilla
03/04 Birmingham, UK - The Hare & Hounds
03/05 Bristol, UK - Trinity
03/06 London, UK - EartH Hall
03/07 Brighton, UK - Patterns
03/08 Brussels, Berlin - Botanique
03/10 Cologne, Germany - Veedel Club
03/11 Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Melkweg
03/12 Hamburg, Germany - HÄKKEN
03/13 Copenhagen, Denmark - Loppen
03/14 Stockholm, Sweden - Bar Brooklyn
03/15 Oslo, Norway - John Dee
03/17 Berlin, Germany - Gretchen
03/18 Jena, Germany - Trafo
03/19 Prague, Czech Republic - Cross Club
03/20 Vienna, Australia - Das Werk
03/21 Munich, Germany - Milla
03/22 Milan, Italy - Circolo Magnolia
03/23 Lyon, France - Sonic
03/25 Toulouse, France - Le Rex
03/26 Barcelona, Spain - La Nau
03/27 Madrid, Spain - Sala Villanos
03/28 Lisboa, Portugal - LAV Lisboa Ao Vivo
03/29 Porto, Portugal - Hard Club
03/30 Vigo, Spain - Radar Estudios -
04/01 San Sebastian, Spain - Dabadaba
04/02 La Roche-sur-Yon, France - Quai M
04/03 Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
04/16 Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Chruch
04/17 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat
04/18 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
04/19 Charlotte, NC - The Underground
04/20 Charleston, SC - Music Farm
04/22 Tampa, FL - Crowbar
04/23 Miami, FL - Gramps
04/24 Orlando, FL - The Abbey
04/25 Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly
04/26 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
04/27 Birmingham, AL - Workplay Theatre
04/29 Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head
04/30 Dallas, TX - Tulips
05/01 Houston, TX - WOMH Upstairs
05/02 Austin, TX - Mohawk Outside
05/03 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
05/05 Tucson, AZ - Club Congress
05/06 Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios
05/07 San Diego, CA - Quartyard
05/08 Los Angeles, CA - Belasco
05/09 Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst Atrium
05/10 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
05/11 Sacramento, CA - Harlow's
05/13 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
05/14 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
05/15 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
05/16 Boise, ID - Shrine Basement
05/17 Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
05/18 Denver, CO - Gothic Theater
05/20 Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck
05/21 Omaha, NE - Reverb Loung
05/22 Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam
05/23 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
05/24 Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI
05/25 Detroit, MI - TBD
05/27 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
05/28 Toronto, ON - The Opera House
05/29 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
05/30 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
05/31 New York City, NY - Irving Plaza