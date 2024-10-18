With a 2024 world tour under his belt, MIKE has announced plans to go around the globe once more in 2025.

Early next year, the artist will play 71 dates between the UK, Europe and North America. You can find the complete itinerary below.

Three Canadian stops come in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto. Tickets for all dates go on sale to the general public October 23 at 10 a.m. local time, following a presale, which the artist will announce via social media, opening October 21.

Alongside the tour news, MIKE has shared self-produced new song "Pieces of a Dream," complete with a music video directed by Ryosuke Tanzawa you can watch below.

Earlier this year, MIKE shared the Tony Seltzer-produced Pinball, which followed his 2023 albums Burning Desire and Faith Is a Rock with Wiki and the Alchemist. The former was named among Exclaim!'s Best Albums of 2023.



MIKE 2025 Tour Dates:

02/27 Dublin, Ireland - The Button Factory

02/28 Glasgow, UK - Room 2

03/01 Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

03/03 Manchester, UK - Gorilla

03/04 Birmingham, UK - The Hare & Hounds

03/05 Bristol, UK - Trinity

03/06 London, UK - EartH Hall

03/07 Brighton, UK - Patterns

03/08 Brussels, Berlin - Botanique

03/10 Cologne, Germany - Veedel Club

03/11 Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Melkweg

03/12 Hamburg, Germany - HÄKKEN

03/13 Copenhagen, Denmark - Loppen

03/14 Stockholm, Sweden - Bar Brooklyn

03/15 Oslo, Norway - John Dee

03/17 Berlin, Germany - Gretchen

03/18 Jena, Germany - Trafo

03/19 Prague, Czech Republic - Cross Club

03/20 Vienna, Australia - Das Werk

03/21 Munich, Germany - Milla

03/22 Milan, Italy - Circolo Magnolia

03/23 Lyon, France - Sonic

03/25 Toulouse, France - Le Rex

03/26 Barcelona, Spain - La Nau

03/27 Madrid, Spain - Sala Villanos

03/28 Lisboa, Portugal - LAV Lisboa Ao Vivo

03/29 Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

03/30 Vigo, Spain - Radar Estudios -

04/01 San Sebastian, Spain - Dabadaba

04/02 La Roche-sur-Yon, France - Quai M

04/03 Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

04/16 Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Chruch

04/17 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

04/18 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

04/19 Charlotte, NC - The Underground

04/20 Charleston, SC - Music Farm

04/22 Tampa, FL - Crowbar

04/23 Miami, FL - Gramps

04/24 Orlando, FL - The Abbey

04/25 Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

04/26 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

04/27 Birmingham, AL - Workplay Theatre

04/29 Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head

04/30 Dallas, TX - Tulips

05/01 Houston, TX - WOMH Upstairs

05/02 Austin, TX - Mohawk Outside

05/03 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

05/05 Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

05/06 Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios

05/07 San Diego, CA - Quartyard

05/08 Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

05/09 Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst Atrium

05/10 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

05/11 Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

05/13 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

05/14 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

05/15 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

05/16 Boise, ID - Shrine Basement

05/17 Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

05/18 Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

05/20 Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

05/21 Omaha, NE - Reverb Loung

05/22 Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam

05/23 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

05/24 Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI

05/25 Detroit, MI - TBD

05/27 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

05/28 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

05/29 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

05/30 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

05/31 New York City, NY - Irving Plaza