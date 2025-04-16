One of 2024's best albums is getting a sequel, as MIKE and Tony Seltzer have announced Pinball II.

The album will be out in just a few weeks, on May 7, via 10k. A video for the single "Prezzy" is out now.

Earl Sweatshirt returns as a featured guest after also appearing on Pinball, while Clams Casino is credited as a co-producer on "Prezzy." Other featured guests include Lunchbox, Sideshow and Niontay. See the tracklist below.

It's only early spring and MIKE has already released one of the best hip-hop albums of 2025 with the excellent Showbiz!



Pinball II:

1. "Sin City"

2. "Dolemite" (feat. Lunchbox)

3. "#71"

4. "WYC4"

5. "Golden Dragon"

6. "Money & Power"

7. "Belt"

8. MIKE / Tony Seltzer: "Sucka-Free"

9. "Prezzy"

10. "Angsty"

11. "Dont Force It"

12. "Hell Date" (feat. Sideshow)

13. "Splat!"

14. "Shaq & Kobe" (feat. Niontay)

15. "Amiri"

16. "Jumanji" (Earl Sweatshirt)

17. "Chest Painz"