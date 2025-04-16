One of 2024's best albums is getting a sequel, as MIKE and Tony Seltzer have announced Pinball II.
The album will be out in just a few weeks, on May 7, via 10k. A video for the single "Prezzy" is out now.
Earl Sweatshirt returns as a featured guest after also appearing on Pinball, while Clams Casino is credited as a co-producer on "Prezzy." Other featured guests include Lunchbox, Sideshow and Niontay. See the tracklist below.
It's only early spring and MIKE has already released one of the best hip-hop albums of 2025 with the excellent Showbiz!
Pinball II:
1. "Sin City"
2. "Dolemite" (feat. Lunchbox)
3. "#71"
4. "WYC4"
5. "Golden Dragon"
6. "Money & Power"
7. "Belt"
8. MIKE / Tony Seltzer: "Sucka-Free"
9. "Prezzy"
10. "Angsty"
11. "Dont Force It"
12. "Hell Date" (feat. Sideshow)
13. "Splat!"
14. "Shaq & Kobe" (feat. Niontay)
15. "Amiri"
16. "Jumanji" (Earl Sweatshirt)
17. "Chest Painz"