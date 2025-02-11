Men I Trust have a huge year planned. The dreamy Montreal indie pop trio have announced plans to release two new albums and go on a massive tour in support of them this summer.
The group have announced the albums Equus Asinus and Equus Caballus. They haven't yet confirmed details, but they are both full-lengths. Equus Asinus is the scientific name for a donkey, while Equus Caballus is a horse.
In support of their Equus albums, Men I Trust will tour from July into September. This includes a hometown appearance at the Montreal Jazz Festival, plus three nights at Toronto's History.
See the schedule below. The band's ticket presale can be accessed with the code "EQUUS," while a Spotify presale tomorrow (February 12) uses the code "MIT2025." Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday (February 13) at noon ET.
Men I Trust 2025 Tour Dates:
07/02 Montreal, QC - Montreal Jazz Festival
07/18 Brooklyn, NY - Prospect Park Bandshell
07/19 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
07/24 Toronto, ON - History
07/25 Toronto, ON - History
07/26 Toronto, ON - History
08/05 Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre
08/06 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion
08/07 Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center
08/08 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
08/09 Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
08/11 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
08/12 Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell At The Complex
08/14 Seattle, WA - Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater
08/15 Portland, OR - Pioneer Courthouse Square
08/17 Stanford, CA - Stanford Uni. - Frost Amphitheater
08/19 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues - Anaheim
08/20 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues - Anaheim
08/21 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre - LA
08/22 Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels LV
08/23 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
08/25 San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
08/26 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
08/27 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
08/29 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
08/30 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle Sun
08/31 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/02 Richmond, VA - Brown's Island
09/03 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
09/04 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
09/05 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
09/06 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall (early show)
09/06 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall (late show)