Men I Trust have a huge year planned. The dreamy Montreal indie pop trio have announced plans to release two new albums and go on a massive tour in support of them this summer.

The group have announced the albums Equus Asinus and Equus Caballus. They haven't yet confirmed details, but they are both full-lengths. Equus Asinus is the scientific name for a donkey, while Equus Caballus is a horse.

In support of their Equus albums, Men I Trust will tour from July into September. This includes a hometown appearance at the Montreal Jazz Festival, plus three nights at Toronto's History.

See the schedule below. The band's ticket presale can be accessed with the code "EQUUS," while a Spotify presale tomorrow (February 12) uses the code "MIT2025." Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday (February 13) at noon ET.

Men I Trust 2025 Tour Dates:

07/02 Montreal, QC - Montreal Jazz Festival

07/18 Brooklyn, NY - Prospect Park Bandshell

07/19 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

07/24 Toronto, ON - History

07/25 Toronto, ON - History

07/26 Toronto, ON - History

08/05 Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

08/06 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion

08/07 Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

08/08 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

08/09 Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

08/11 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

08/12 Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell At The Complex

08/14 Seattle, WA - Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater

08/15 Portland, OR - Pioneer Courthouse Square

08/17 Stanford, CA - Stanford Uni. - Frost Amphitheater

08/19 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues - Anaheim

08/20 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues - Anaheim

08/21 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre - LA

08/22 Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels LV

08/23 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

08/25 San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

08/26 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

08/27 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

08/29 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

08/30 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle Sun

08/31 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/02 Richmond, VA - Brown's Island

09/03 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

09/04 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

09/05 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

09/06 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall (early show)

09/06 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall (late show)